I always love it when I unearth little gems that describe the town's early days, how it began, how its perceived by an "outsider" ... and I've found one from a series of "Towns of Wales," in which the writer, obviously enchanted by the town, paints a picture of Milford as a West Wales El Dorado.

This was written in 1912.

"The town of Milford, proper, was laid out about the year 1793, by the Hon. Charles Greville, for his uncle, Sir William Hamilton, who then owned practically the whole town, and a large area of the surrounding land, besides a fine estate in other parts of the county... As far back as the year 1807, H M Dockyard was situated at Milford, and many of the good old 'wooden walls of old England' first felt the water from the beach under the present town.

At the beginning of the last century there were many Quakers resident in Milford, and the South Sea whale fishing was carried on by them. For years the town was a most thriving little port and like so many of its kind, its chief industry was shipbuilding.

The Great Eastern at Milford Docks (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Many a good ship has glided from the stocks at the Pill or Creek, which divides Milford from the far older Hakin, for there can be no doubt that Hakin existed long before the first stone was laid in Milford.

In 1814, HM Dockyard was removed from Milford to the then little village of Pater, now known as Pembroke Dock, and with the gradual change in shipbuilding from wood to iron, the trade of the town in shipbuilding gradually faded.

But Milford people have always been resourceful. Having failed as a ship building centre, powers were obtained, and the present Milford Docks were commenced, and after passing through many vicissitudes were finally finished in 1887, by the present Sir William Pearson, having cost nearly £1.5 million. It is interested to note that the famous 'Great Eastern' occupied part of the docks during its construction, and for years was moored off the town.

Before the eyes of those who have from time to time invested their money, or otherwise interested themselves in the development of Milford, has always been dangled the idea of its becoming the great Atlantic Port of the future. Unquestionably no port is more fitted, with its magnificent landlocked harbour and deep water. But while Milford has failed to win the Atlantic mails, she has won a prize of much greater value in the development of her fishing industry. She is now admittedly one of the principal fishing ports in the UK.

The port has now nearly 100 steam trawlers of her own daily engaged in raising gold from the sea with as much regularity as the most optimistic alchemist of old dreamed that he could make it from baser metal... In the herring and mackerel seasons from 200 to 300 steam drifters make Milford their headquarters. The smacks and smaller craft are too numerous to mention. The fish market on the docks, now being rebuilt, is the finest in the world, and the scene on a busy day, when the vessels are landing their 'voyage,' and the fish is being made ready for market, is a stirring one... Milford has found her true place in the national economy of things, and is prosperous almost 'beyond the dreams of avarice.'

The Upper Parade/Hamilton Terrace. (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Also mentioned in this passionate 1912 piece are: "The Parish Church of St. Catherine… an

elegant stone building situated on a commanding site overlooking the haven...: the new Post Office,

a handsome and commodious structure, built of red brick, prominently situated in Hamilton Terrace

with a staff of 50: Castle Hall... situated a mile from Milford on the eastern shore, a magnificent

old mansion, the original seat of the Hamilton family: the Rath:

And there's more... "On every side one is impressed by the signs of progress and prosperity.

The streets are beautifully paved and cleanly, and the whole place has a feeling of being cared for.

But then, Milford is admittedly one of the best governed towns in West Wales, and, thanks to the business like acumen of the members of the Urban Council, and its zealous officers, one sees everywhere signs of careful administration.

The town possesses a sea front and esplanade of over half a mile long, which is second to none in the Principality. It is beautifully paved and provided with seats and well kept flower beds, grass and trees on the side nearest the sea."

Having read all that I'm amazed that Milford's population at that time didn't double, with an influx of people expecting to find our streets paved with gold!

Anyway, here are a couple of snaps from back then.

That's your lot for now, but, as usual, I leave you with someone's thought. From Rodney Dangerfield: "You know you're getting older if you have more fingers than real teeth!"

Take care, please stay safe.