There has been a multi-agency emergency response to what has been described locally as a ‘serious incident’ on a Pembrokeshire seafront this morning, Friday, February 16.

Two police cars, a police van, two ambulance cars, a land ambulance were seen racing to the scene on the A40, Goodwick Parrog at around 8.35 this morning.

An air ambulance later arrived at the seafront which is popular with walkers and cold water swimmers.

The incident is understood to have happened at the far end of Goodwick Parrog at the small car park by the flags.

The Western Telegraph has contacted all emergency services concerned and will bring you updates as we have them throughout the day.