Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after an incident in October 2022, which involved a man and a child – understood to be his daughter – who were riding the Treetops small rollercoaster.

Hospital airlift

The man, who has not been named, was seen by eyewitnesses falling out of a carriage to the ground. He was airlifted to hospital.

Oakwood Theme Park said it was 'deeply saddened' by the incident.

Following the incident, the HSE took part of the ride away for investigation in its Science and Research Centre at Buxton, Derbyshire.

'No further action'





It has now said that no fault was found and that no further action will be taken against Oakwood Theme Park.

HSE inspector Joy Gunning said: “During the technical investigation, part of the ride was taken to our laboratories in Buxton for further examination.

“However, we could not identify any fault which might have caused the incident and no further HSE action will be taken.

“Both the ride operator and the injured person have been informed of our decision.”

It is understood that all theme park and fairground rides are subject to an annual inspection as a matter of course.

Long-established

The 26-feet high Treetops ride was one of the longest-established on the park, which opened in 1987.

It made its way through woodland with a top speed of around 22mph.

Although the ride was not in operation during the 2023 season, and was not advertised on Oakwood’s website, it is currently being featured ahead of the 2024 season.

Oakwood Theme Park, which is owned by the Spanish leisure operator Aspro. has been contacted for a comment.