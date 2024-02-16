Monkstone Beach's main access is down a steeply-stepped footpath from the cliff path between Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The steps became damaged and dislodged following heavy rainfall last November.

A series of cracks had also appeared in the surface of the footpath, indicating movement of the slope.

The footpath was deemed unsafe for pedestrian use, and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority made a temporary closure to restrict public access, and signage and barriers were put in place.

'Instability' fears

Now fears for the ‘instability’ of the slope have extended the closure period.

The park authority’s director of nature and tourism, James Parkin, said: “The National Park Authority has sought specialist advice to assess the damage and have been advised that the public footpath should remain closed due to the instability of the slope.

“Our concern for public safety remains the priority and it’s expected that the existing closure order will need to be extended when it expires in May as the longer-term options for the public footpath are assessed.”

While the closure is still in place it means there is no safe way to exit the beach from Monkstone and anyone walking at low tide on the foreshore from Saundersfoot or from Tenby will need to be aware of this when planning their walk.

Signage at key points will be put in place to notify the public, as well as updates on the authority’s website and social media channels.