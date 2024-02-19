Drew Baker, 45, of Dale Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of two charges in his absence by Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 8.

The first charge was for failing to provide a confirmation statement on June 4, 2023, before the end of the 14 day period after the end of a review period, which was his responsibility as the director of Vision Arts Ltd under Section 835L(1) and (2) of the Companies Act 2006.

The second charge was for failing to deliver a copy of the accounts by March 31, 2023, relating to Vision Arts Ltd for the financial year ending on June 30, 2022, which was his responsibility as the director of Vision Arts under Sections 441 and 451 of Companies Act 2006.

He was ordered to pay £440 in fines (£220 fine for each charge), £176 surcharge and £75 costs.