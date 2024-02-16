Police have confirmed that they were called to Goodwick Parrog at 8.19am this morning after concerns were raised for a man in a parked car.

Two police cars, a police van, two ambulance cars and a land ambulance were seen racing to the scene on the A40 shortly afterwards.

An air ambulance later arrived at the seafront, which is popular with walkers and cold water swimmers.

Onlookers said that they did not believe that the casualty had been airlifted from the scene. This was confirmed by police who said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The incident is understood to have happened at the far end of Goodwick Parrog at a small car park where there are flagpoles.

Police said that they were tasked to the area after concerns were raised for the man’s welfare. They said that he was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Concern was raised this morning for the welfare of a man in a vehicle parked in a car park near Goodwick.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed that it sent a duty operations manager, a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit (CHARU) paramedic and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

Keep up to date with this story on our live blog.

CHARU paramedics are sent to serious incidents in order to improve the outcomes for the most critically ill patients.

The casualty was also given advanced critical care at the scene by Wales Air Ambulance staff.

“We were called at approximately 8.19am, to reports of an incident on the A40 in Goodwick,” said a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson.

“We sent one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance Charity helicopter.”