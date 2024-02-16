Live

A48 traffic LIVE: Heavy delays as farmers protest on road

Traffic
By Elizabeth Birt

  • There is heavy traffic on the A48 this lunchtime (Friday, February 16) as farmers have taken to the road to protest.
  • Police say traffic along the stretch between Pensarn and Cross Hands is slow moving and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
  • Updates to follow

