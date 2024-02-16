- There is heavy traffic on the A48 this lunchtime (Friday, February 16) as farmers have taken to the road to protest.
-
- Police say traffic along the stretch between Pensarn and Cross Hands is slow moving and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
-
- Updates to follow
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here