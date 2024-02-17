Pajtim Meta, of Ray Bell House, Ruskin Road, Northampton, and Albert Nikolla, of 9 Plough Way, London, are jointly charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Both men were stopped on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock on January 18 this year.

The men, both aged 24, appeared at Swansea Crown court before His Honour Judge Huw Rees at Swansea Crown Court today, Friday, February 16.

The court heard that the men had other charges against them that had been transferred from Isleworth Crown Court.

Because of this both men had two barristers each representing them, one for the west Wales matter and one, via video link, for the Isleworth charges.

“Both of you can’t represent the same defendant,” Juge Thomas told the attending counsel. “What’s going to happen? This position needs to be resolved.”

Nikolla’s defence barrister said that he had spent five minutes in conference with the defendant and did not have instructions he was satisfied with in terms of the Pembrokeshire matters.

Judge Thomas adjourned the hearing for a week in order for both defendants to have conferences, take instructions and sort out representation.

He remanded Meta and Nikolla into custody until the hearing on February 23.