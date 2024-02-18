Denant Farm, near Haverfordwest includes a five bedroom, four reception room primary residence, a separate gym and an additional one bedroom cottage.

In addition, the property has a huge range of stone barns with huge potential and stunning mature gardens extending to approximately 2.3 acres.

“The owners of Denant Farm had a singular vision when they explored this collection of neglected and unloved barns over ten years ago,” say agents Country Living Group.

“Seeing past the years of disuse to the huge amounts character, history, and solidity found in these ancient stones and timber, they set about creating the perfect barn conversion.

“Many years of hard work involving some of the finest stonemasons, carpenters, and joiners available has resulted in a truly breathtaking property that transcends what can be expected of a project of this scale.”

The main home offers five bedrooms and four reception spaces spread over two levels with underfloor heating throughout. The estate also includes just under two and a half acres of expertly planted gardens, a one bedroom self-contained cottage, detached gym, stable block, and additional stone barns ready for conversion.

Country Living Group says that the farm is ‘one of the finest barn conversions we have had the pleasure of marketing’.

The details are as follows:

Main House

Great Hall: Entering the home at the centre of the main building, you arrive in the jaw-dropping great hall. This double height space offers a grand sense of occasion, with the double height ceilings rising to the Canadian Redwood beams that support the vaulted ceiling. A designer Jotul woodburner sits at the base of the feature stone wall with sandstone flooring leading you on into the space. Numerous original windows and openings in the walls bring in light and offer views into the courtyard gardens beyond, with beautifully made windows by local craftsmen James of Ratford Bridge perfectly framing these windows.

From the centre of the hall the handmade oak staircase rises to a first floor mezzanine, and the master suite beyond. The space has been lavishly finished with high grade lighting by commercial installers iGuzzini along with a full integrated Bang and Olufson sound system, making the hall the perfect venue for any occasion.

A door in the right hand wall leads to bedrooms three and four, with a door in the left hand wall taking you into the sitting room.

Sitting Room: The sitting room offers a more intimate, but no less impressive reception space to complement the great hall. The room opens out to a raised patio in the courtyard gardens via a set of glazed doors to your right. The room enjoys hand built cabinetry by master craftsman Andrew Williams. The conversion work has preserved the steel beams that run through the ceiling, once these would have supported the huge threshing machine which was driven from the roundhouse next door.

Reception Room / Study: A door off the sitting room leads into this flexible space that has served as a tv room, children's games room and study and offers a great space with a charming view of the courtyard.

Kitchen / Family Room: Steps lead up from the sitting room to another stunning feature of the property, the massive kitchen/family room. This space houses a huge handmade kitchen, again from Andrew Williams, which runs along two walls and includes a huge granite topped central island. The high end amenities in the space include Wolf integrated large double ovens, LPG Wolf gas range hobs with BBQ and griddle plate, suspended extractor fan, Sub Zero American fridge freezer with water dispenser and separate Sub Zero Wine Cooler, integral fridge draw and dishwasher. The double Franke stainless-steel sink boasts a Quooker tap offering instant boiling water. The cabinetry offers ample storage and a full built in larder.

The rest of the room provides enough space for a large dining table next to he built in booth seating, a large television unit and storage to the opposite wall and a wood burning stove. The pitched roof is supported by massive, locally sourced, Oak A frame beams that add even more grandeur to the room. Windows look out over the front gardens with an access door to the gravel parking area.

Utility: A doorway off the kitchen leads down to the handy utility room which has a window and stable door to the front gardens. This room offers space for a washing machine and dryer, with a sink and additional fitted storage on hand. The room also has a door to the neighbouring shower room which it shares access to with bedroom five.

Shower Room: This shower room offers a walk in shower, lavatory, and hand basin. It has doors to both the utility room and bedroom five.

Bedroom Five: This charming room is a large double with a window looking out to the side of home. The focal point of this space is the beautiful Smallbone walnut, hand painted, bow fronted fitted wardrobes with beehive bedside units, sure to impress any visitor.

Bedroom Four: Moving to the opposite end of the building there are two further bedrooms accessed to the south of the great hall. The first bedroom you come to looks out to the centre courtyard and enjoys its own ensuite shower room and fitted bedroom furniture.

Ensuite Shower Room: Accessed off this bedroom the space offers a shower, lavatory, and hand basin.

Bedroom Three: At the end of the hallway is this charming bedroom which has the brick arch of one of the original coach entrances to the barns as a focal point. Now renovated as a large window this opening floods the room with light. As found throughout the property, this bedroom enjoys beautiful handbuilt furniture and has a door to the ensuite shower room.

Ensuite Shower Room: Like the neighbouring bedroom this space offers a walk in shower, hand basin and lavatory.

First Floor Landing: The oak and glass staircase from the great hall leads you up to a mezzanine that overlooks this impressive space. An opening in the wall leads you into a hallway which connects to the master wing of the property. Moving back along with landing you also have access to a large airing cupboard and an excellent array of fitted wardrobes.

Bedroom Two: The first room you come to on the right hand side, provides a lavish double bedroom with warm natural wood cladding applied to the walls. This room has two windows out to the courtyard and has air-conditioning as well as the under floor heating. This room shares a 'Jack and Jill' entrance to the bathroom it shares with bedroom one. If not needed as a separate bedroom it would form a wonderful walk in dressing room to the master bedroom, or perfect nursery for younger children.

Ensuite Bathroom: This very impressive space offers a walk in shower and sperate bath, lavatory, and twin basins in a vanity unit. The room can be accessed from both bedroom one and two.

Bedroom One: Positioned at the far end of the property this bedroom offers a full range of fitted wardrobes along with windows to three sides. The bedroom can be accessed either via the 'Jack and Jill' bathroom or the first floor landing.

The Tower

The Tower is a five star, highly rated, self-contained holiday let developed out of the barn beside the main home. Ideal for a buyer wishing to continue this profitable letting opportunity, or for self-contained overflow accommodation, this property is a great addition to the estate. The cottage offers a handmade kitchen, reception room, double bedroom and ensuite shower room.

Gym: To the front of the main house, you find a detached stone barn which has been converted to provide a gym for the home. The building has air conditioning and has a gas connection, with the roof and walls all upgraded, making it the perfect base for further conversion if required.

Barns: In addition to the main home and the cottage, the quadrangle of barns also includes two restored storage barns, one housing the biomass heating system. Opposite the main house there is a long barn which, while being restored to make it useable and weather tight, offers an additional opportunity to a buyer. Currently the barn houses a wonderful run of stables, perfect for a new owner with equestrian interest, but subject to planning could provide additional accommodation.

This barn in combination with the neighbouring barns that open out to the rear gardens make for an exciting canvas for a new owner to further develop the estate if they so wished.

External: You access the property via a pair of electric gates that open off the quiet lane that leads to the property. The gates open onto a gravel driveway which takes you down to the main property and the self-contained cottage and gardens. Turning left as you pass down the drystone walled drive you enter the large parking area to the front of the main home. Allowing parking for numerous vehicles, this space also opens out to a large front lawn ringed by the restored stone walls of the estate. To one side you find the detached stone gym with the original stone dog kennels next to it. These front gardens are ringed with mature trees and shrubs and create a wonderful space that is perfect for enjoying the evening sun.

The central courtyard gardens at Denant Farm are truly special, with the owners having created a sheltered oasis between the barns that forms both a suntrap and beautifully protected garden to enjoy. All the barns that surround the courtyard have access out to it.

Behind the barns you find the larger rear gardens which extend to several acres and include the original restored stone walls of the farm which have been planted with a variety of mature fruit and specimen trees. The gardens include a large lawn area, sheltered seating spaces and a bespoke Alitex greenhouse creating a lovely space to entertain and enjoy.

Denant Farm is being marketed by Country Living Group. To book a viewing, email james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or phone 01437 616101