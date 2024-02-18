A PEMBROKESHIRE landlord unlawfully collected rent at a Blaenau Gwent property.
Colin Hutt, 48, of St David’s Road, Letterston, pleaded guilty to one charge at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 8.
He admitted that on June 23, he was the landlord of a property in St Cynidr Close, Ebbw Vale, which had a domestic tenancy and he collected rent unlawfully as he was not licensed to do so under Part 1 of the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.
He was ordered to pay £334 fine, £134 surcharge and £653 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here