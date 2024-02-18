A PEMBROKESHIRE landlord unlawfully collected rent at a Blaenau Gwent property.

Colin Hutt, 48, of St David’s Road, Letterston, pleaded guilty to one charge at Cardiff Magistrates Court on February 8.

He admitted that on June 23, he was the landlord of a property in St Cynidr Close, Ebbw Vale, which had a domestic tenancy and he collected rent unlawfully as he was not licensed to do so under Part 1 of the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

He was ordered to pay £334 fine, £134 surcharge and £653 costs.