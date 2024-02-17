Last year, it helped raise more than £1,500 for the village church.

And as the challenge returns for the fifth year in succession, there are hopes it will be an equal - if not better - success.

You can register now!





Registration is now open for the event on a first-come first served basis.

This will entitle entrants to pick up a bucket and a potato next month ahead of a community harvesting four months later.

Last year saw some remarkable results – the 150 buckets yielded a total of 3,693 spuds with a combined weight of 113kg.

A number of prizes will be awarded, including the supreme champion accolade for the heaviest crop.

How to take part

Full details are on the St Florence Village Hall Facebook page.

The grand-weigh in in July will be presided over by a prolific Pembrokeshire potato grower, Walter Simon.

The 5th Great St Florence Potato Challenge is sponsored by Birt & Co (buckets and stickers), Puffin/Blas y Tir (potatoes and prizes) and B Roofing (rosettes).