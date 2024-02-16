On Friday, February 16, the vehicles – all farmers or involved in the farming industry – began a protest on the A48 at Pensarn, Carmarthen and travelled in a convoy eastbound along the major road to Pont Abraham, near Cross Hands, before turning back around and returning.

Dyfed-Powys Police asked motorists who were planning to use the road after they set off around midday to avoid the road if possible, or to adjust their journey time to avoid delays.

Initially the force said they expected the delays to be cleared by 2.30pm, but later advised that it could last for ‘another few hours.’

At around 3pm, AA Traffic was reporting that delays on the A48 eastbound were 23 minutes but easing as the convoy was approaching its turn around point. The convoy itself was also delayed according to onlookers, who said that it was held up by police for a short period of time near Porthyrhyd. There was also a large crowd of people who turned up near Pont Abraham to see the convoy.

The farmers were protesting against the latest Welsh Government schemes including the Sustainable Farming Scheme. The Welsh Government aim to have this in place by 2025, but it would see farmers forced to use 10 per cent of their land for tree planting and 10 per cent for animal habitats. The farmers would need to complete these to be able to apply for subsidies – which many say are one of the main sources of income they have to keep their farms going.

Some of the tractors in the convoy displayed signs including ‘No Farmers, No Food.’

