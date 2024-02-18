The defendants were accused of wounding in Haverfordwest and breaching a criminal behaviour order in Whitland.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, and the defendants will next appear at Swansea Crown Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MELISSA EYNON, 31, of Hill Street in Haverfordwest, will appear at Swansea Crown Court charged with wounding a man at an address in the town.

Eynon was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in Haverfordwest on February 3.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 9, a decision was made to send the case to the Crown Court.

Eynon was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 11.

EMRYS PHILLIPS, 74, of Lon Las in Pwll Trap, is accused of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

It is alleged the Phillips breached the order – imposed by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court in August 2018 – in Whitland on February 10.

The case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 12, and the defendant will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on March 15.