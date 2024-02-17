A WEATHER warning for heavy rain covering all of Wales has been issued for Saturday afternoon through to Sunday evening.
The Met Office yellow warning runs from 3pm today, Saturday, February 17, and runs until 6pm the following day, Sunday, February 18.
It covers all of Wales, as well as the entirety of England.
The warning says: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push easy across most areas through Saturday and Sunday. Some disruption likely”.
The Met Office says the following disruption is expected:
- Bus and train services “probably affected, with journey times taking longer;
- Spray and flooding on roads “probably making journey times longer”;
- Some homes and businesses “likely” to experience flooding;
- Interruption to power supplies and other services “likely”.
