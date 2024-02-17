The Met Office yellow warning runs from 3pm today, Saturday, February 17, and runs until 6pm the following day, Sunday, February 18.

It covers all of Wales, as well as the entirety of England.

The warning says: “Spells of rain, some heavy, will push easy across most areas through Saturday and Sunday. Some disruption likely”.

⚠Adverse Weather⚠



The @metoffice have announce a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for rain across the region that could impact driving conditions☔



📆17/02/24 - 18/02/24 | ⌚15:00 - 18:00.



Take extra care & always drive to the conditions. pic.twitter.com/tJNn3T7imN — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 16, 2024

The Met Office says the following disruption is expected: