Both Tenby and Milford Haven feature in a new list of soggy seaside spots, which has been compiled from Met Office figures.

But it wouldn’t be a staycation without a drop of rain, and certainly a poll of 2,000 adults showed that over 70 per cent of them don’t let a shower spoil their beach break.

The Met office statistics from 1991 to 2020 reveal that the coastal city of Cardiff is the rainiest in Wales.

The capital cops for an average of 100mm of rainfall each month, with over a third of the year – 150 days – seeing more than 1mm of rain.

It takes eighth place in the top ten, closely followed by Tenby, in ninth spot, and Milford Haven tenth - with a monthly average of 95mm and 90mm respectively.

Storms and sunshine show Tenby in two different lights. (Image: @davespencer81/Newsquest)

Other Welsh locations which feature on the top 20 list include St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, Mumbles Head in Swansea, Aberporth in Ceredigion, and Aberdaron in Gwynedd.

The list is topped by four Scottish locations, with the Highlands location of enjoying the dubious honour of leading the list,t thanks to its 121mm of rainfall a month and an average of 17 damp days.

Their research of 2,000 adults found 72 per cent don’t let typical wet British weather get in the way of a good staycation.

A hardy 61 per cent don’t think it would be a British holiday if it didn’t rain, with sightseeing (53 per cent), strolls along the pier (37 per cent), and tucking into fish and chips on the seafront (30 per cent) among the activities they would do regardless.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive at Sykes Holiday Cottages has also created a Rainy Day Guide to Seaside Towns with wet weather activity inspiration.

Owain Wyn Evans added: “I love that even in the rain, holidaymakers will still embrace a Great British staycation.

“Us Brits won’t let a bit of wet weather keep us indoors, and I’d argue some activities can even be better with a few rain drops!

"Despite my experience as a weather presenter, the exact detail on rain, especially showers can be hard to predict, so hopefully this analysis will give Brits some idea of what to expect and plan for if they’re heading to a seaside location this year."