The ‘new look’ choristers - complete with new trousers and shirts with choir logos - recently staged for the first concert of the new year.

This was in support of old friends, the Pembroke Ladies Lifeboat Guild, for whom the choir has performed many times over the years.

It was held in St Mary’s Church, Pembroke, and marked two special milestones in the RNLI‘s history - the Institution’s 200th and the 75th year of the Pembroke Ladies Lifeboat Guild.

The concert was well supported and the choir and audience - including the mayor of Pembroke, Councillor Aden Brinn - were welcomed by Daphne Bush.

Musical director Juliet Rossiter chose a very varied programme, ranging from Welsh items to American favourites and the powerful African Prayer, sung in three languages.

The other half of the musical team was accompanist Carole Rees.

Soloist was first tenor Peter Halifax. A singer/songwriter, Peter delighted the audience and choristers with four of his own songs, accompanying himself on guitar. This was the first time two of the pieces had been performed in public, and earned warm applause.

MC Matthew John was in excellent form and thanked Valero for the sponsorship and congratulated the Guild on its anniversary.

Matthew also reminded that the choir’s senior member, 94-year-old Frank Harries, was commencing his 70th year as a chorister, a remarkable achievement. He also welcomed choir president Clive Collins and his wife, Enid, very regular supporters.

Following the concert, refreshments were enjoyed by choristers and friends at the King’s Arms and thanks to the Guild were expressed by choir chairman John Hillier.