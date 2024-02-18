Matt Powell uses many foraged and home-grown ingredients in his dishes in his acclaimed establishment in a former bank in Narberth's Market Square.

Its 10-course winter menu – featuring delicacies such as Kilpaison oyster puree, mallard and chocolate cockle shells - is served up for £130 per person.

'Incredible dining experience'





Annwn serves up 'an incredible dining experience', said one happy customer on TripAdvisor. (Image: Annwn Restaurant)

Culinary excellence

Michelin Green Stars recognise restaurants that are leading the way when it comes to sustainable practices coupled with culinary excellence.

Annwn was awarded the Green Star earlier this month at the 2024 Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland.

“It’s amazing,” said Matt of the star. “Sustainability is hugely important to us, and it's always been a way of life for us.

“We’re always looking at how best to utilise what we've got – how to make ingredients go as far as possible. We know that what lives and grows near each other goes together on the plate, so we make the most of that.

"Living in rural Wales, we have always used everything that’s on our doorstep and grown our own vegetables. It’s what my grandparents taught me to do and it’s in our DNA.

The ceremony, at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, included a video of Matt Powell foraging, cooking, and discussing his approach to sustainability.

Accolades

The Green Star is the latest in a string of accolades received by Annwn, which was listed at number 14 on the Good Food Guide’s 20 Most Exciting Restaurants while at its original location in Lawrenny in 2022. The restaurant then relocated to Narberth, where it opened in May 2023.

Matt opened Annwn in the former HSBC bank building in Market Square, Narberth, last May. (Image: Annwn Restaurant)

That same year it received a listing in the Michelin Guide and made it onto La Liste, a renowned ranking of the world’s best restaurants. Last month it retained its “exceptional” rating in the Good Food Guide - and now it has a Michelin Green Star too.

“With the state the planet is in, I think Michelin’s Green Stars are set to become ever more important to diners and to chefs, and I expect there will be an increase in the number of smaller restaurants that minimise waste as much as possible.”