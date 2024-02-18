Fishermen Gareth and Daniel Willington of Cresselly were off St Davids Head in April 2016 when their boat, the Harvester, sank.

The Willington Slate Trophy memorial match was played on Saturday, February 17, between St Davids RFC and Pembroke RFC to raise money for the RNLI and the Fishermen’s Mission.

The Angle RNLI crew gets ready to receive the rugby ball. (Image: St Davids RNLI)

Ahead of the game, the match ball was transported along the Pembrokeshire coast in a symbolic gesture by volunteer crews of the RNLI lifeboats St Davids and Angle who - together with Fishguard - all took part in the multi-agency search operation in 2016.

The St Davids crew observes a minute's silence in memory of the lost fishermen. (Image: St Davids RNLI)

Angle RNLI carried the ball to Martin's Haven, where it was thrown successfully to the St Davids crew.

The station’s all-weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, then headed to a position just off Carreg Tri, a reef west of St Davids Head, where it is thought the two fishermen fell into the water.

St Davids crew lined the aft deck and conducted a minute’s silence in honour of the men before returning to St Davids.

St Davids lifeboat coxswaini Will Chant presents the match ball to Darrell Willington. (Image: St Davids RNLI)

Coxswain Will Chant presented the ball pitch-side to Darrell Willington, brother of Gareth, uncle of Daniel, and ex chairman of Pembroke RFC.

The match ended in a 31-24 victory to St Davids RFC.