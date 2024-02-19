A driver has been taken to hospital this morning, Monday, February 19, after his vehicle ended up on its roof on a main Pembrokeshire road.
Firefighters from Crymych were called to the incident on the A487 between Eglwyswrw and the Crosswell at 6.57am today.
The firefighters responded to reports of the one vehicle collision where the vehicle had ended up on its roof.
The vehicle’s driver had managed to get himself out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived.
They were taken to hospital by road ambulance and no further action was required by the crew.
The Crymych fire crew left the scene at 7.34am.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the road was closed until 9.15am.
A force spokesperson said that they received a report of a single vehicle crash on the A487 between Llantood and Eglwyswrw, near the B4329 junction at just before 06.30am.
They confirmed that one person was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
