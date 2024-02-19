The fire at Walwyn’s Castle, started early yesterday morning, Sunday, February 18, in the utility room of a two-storey semi-detached domestic property.

Firefighters from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven were called to the incident at around 6am yesterday.

The fire was confined to the property’s utility room. Fire fighters used four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, one covering jet and one ground monitor to extinguish the blaze. Crews left the scene at 7.53am.

The fire left the property heavily smoke damaged. Its property’s four occupants were treated by the Ambulance Service at the scene. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.