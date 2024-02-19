Matthew Pritchard, now 30, of Station Road in Pembroke Dock, had previously admitted two offences of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was jailed last August for three years and eight months.

His partner, Daloni Jones, was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for 18 months, for the same offences.

The court previously heard that police raided the couple’s home in Llandysul on February 9 last year, and seized at least 23.5 grams of cocaine.

On May 11, police raided a property in Penrhiw-llan where the couple were staying, and seized a further 11.84 grams of cocaine.

Evidence from the defendants’ phones resulted in them being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and May 12.

The defence had set out that Jones, 27, of Bro Gwynfaen, Croes-lan, near Llandysul, had pleaded guilty on the basis that she acted under instruction from Pritchard, and their relationship had been an abusive one.

“I agree with that submission,” said Judge Paul Hobson at the sentencing hearing. “You acted under instruction from Mr Pritchard. However, that was not exclusively the case, as there were occasions you dealt with customers yourself.”

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings were opened against the pair to determine how much they benefitted from their offending and to recover any profits.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter told the court that Pritchard had made more than £60,000 from dealing cocaine.

“I declare the benefit figure in that amount, £60,469.32,” Judge Geraint Walters said.

“Despite that, the available amount is only £957.50.”

He made a collection order in that amount, and ordered Pritchard to pay a £228 surcharge.

Earlier this month, it was agreed that Jones had benefited from her offending by £3,217.50. She was ordered to pay back £957.50.