Set to take place on Saturday, March 2, at The Queen’s Hall, this exclusive event promises an evening of extraordinary performances and soul-stirring song.

The concert takes the place of the full blown festival, which features workshops, feasts and concerts over the course of a weekend and will return next year.

Being part of Wales' only a cappella festival, the concert boasts a diverse lineup of artists and genres, ensuring there's something to delight every musical palate. From the haunting melodies of Ar ôl Tri to the mesmerizing storytelling of Stacey Blythe & Phil Okwedy, and the harmonious sounds of The Inner Voices, attendees are in for a treat.

Ar ôl Tri, the award-winning male voice choir from Cardigan, has garnered acclaim at the National Eisteddfod and beyond, captivating audiences with their stirring performances rooted in Welsh tradition.

Phil Okwedy, a Welsh-Nigerian storyteller, joins forces with Stacey Blythe to weave tales of heritage and memory in their performance, Matriarchy, supported by the Arts Council Wales.

The Inner Voices, a vocal harmony a cappella group from Cardiff, promise a polished yet raw experience that showcases the beauty of the human voice like never before.

Concert goers will be welcomed into the Queen’s Hall by Span Arts’ own Cor Pawb (everyone’s choir) who will perform a warm and energetic selection of songs from around the world.

From pop hits to emotional ballads and folk tunes, the concert guarantees an unforgettable musical journey that will leave attendees with goosebumps and toes tapping.

The Narberth A Cappella Voice Festival 2024 Concert promises to be a celebration of Welsh culture and musical excellence.

For tickets to this extraordinary event visit span-arts.org.uk. Tickets cost £20 (full) £18 (concession).