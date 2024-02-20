Aidan Hughes, 41, of Wesley Way, Spittal, appeared at Swansea Crown Court last Friday, February 16.

He admitted driving a Nissan Juke dangerously on Wesley Way on December 12 last year. He also admitted that his licence had been revoked in April 2014 and that he was driving without a licence.

Hughes pleaded guilty to assaulting two emergency worker, admitting that he beat a male and female police officer acting in the exercise of duty, also in Spittal on December 12 last year.

Finally Hughes admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence. This offence also took place in Spittal on December 12.

Hughes was immediately disqualified from driving by the court.

A pre- sentence report was ordered by the judge and Hughes is to be sentenced next month.