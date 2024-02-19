The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to heavy rain forecast for Wednesday which it said will cause flooding and disruptions across Pembrokeshire and other parts of Wales.

The weather warning will be in place from 12am until 12pm on Wednesday and will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

Some areas could get up to 70mm of rain.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across South West England and southern Wales



Wednesday 0000 – 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0aUokec7q2 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2024

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued for Pembrokeshire due to heavy rain which could cause result in flooding and disruptions.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Spray and flooding on roads

Interruption to power supplies and other services

Flooding of homes and businesses

Disruptions to bus and train services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy rain will spread across Wales and southwest England from early on Wednesday morning.

"Rainfall amounts will widely reach 15-25 mm, with as much as 50-70 mm over higher ground.

"With saturated ground in places, this is likely to lead to some disruption. Rain will clear to the east by the afternoon."

Everywhere in Wales is set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

See all the areas of Pembrokeshire set to be impacted by the new yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and possible flooding

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risk of flooding it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or live bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 12am until 12pm on Wednesday, February 21.