A yellow weather warning has been issued for Pembrokeshire with heavy rain and flooding expected on Wednesday (February 21).
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to heavy rain forecast for Wednesday which it said will cause flooding and disruptions across Pembrokeshire and other parts of Wales.
The weather warning will be in place from 12am until 12pm on Wednesday and will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.
Some areas could get up to 70mm of rain.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2024
Rain across South West England and southern Wales
Wednesday 0000 – 1200
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0aUokec7q2
What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued for Pembrokeshire due to heavy rain which could cause result in flooding and disruptions.
The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:
- Spray and flooding on roads
- Interruption to power supplies and other services
- Flooding of homes and businesses
- Disruptions to bus and train services
A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy rain will spread across Wales and southwest England from early on Wednesday morning.
"Rainfall amounts will widely reach 15-25 mm, with as much as 50-70 mm over higher ground.
"With saturated ground in places, this is likely to lead to some disruption. Rain will clear to the east by the afternoon."
Everywhere in Wales is set to be affected by the heavy rain warning
Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and possible flooding
The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risk of flooding it poses.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or live bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."
The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 12am until 12pm on Wednesday, February 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here