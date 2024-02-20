The comedy-thriller, Kill Thy Neighbour, is a co-production between the Torch and Theatre Clwyd and it’s forecast it will cause a few raised eyebrows and guessing games.

Following a record-breaking festive pantomime Beauty and the Beast, Torch Theatre’s award-winning artistic director Chelsey Gillard is back in the rehearsal room for the ‘hilarious and spooky’ production which will be on stage this April and May.

Hot topics

Examining hot topics that affect many rural villages, towns and coastal areas across Wales today, Kill Thy Neighbour’s main theme revolves around the slow erosion of residential areas by holiday homes.

The new play is 'a love letter to communities', said Torch artistic director Chelsey Gillard. (Image: Torch Theatre)

“Kill Thy Neighbour is a really entertaining play that will hopefully have the audience laughing and guessing what’s going to happen next. Sometimes we undervalue entertainment, but it’s so important,” said Chelsey.

READ MORE: Paramedics treat four people after Pembrokeshire house fire

'Beautifully-crafted'





The play is the first full-length one to be written by Wrexham-born Lucie Lovatt, and is ‘beautifully-crsfted’, said Chelsey, who added she was ‘hooked’ on the drama from the word go.

"With classic plays, often it’s about creating your own spin on the well-known tale, with new writing it’s about introducing the play to the world, ensuring audiences see all the brilliance the writer has put into the script," she added.

"I love working with writers on new plays, it feels like you can speak directly to the world as it is now and that so exciting. I feel honoured to be directing it, especially for our audiences in Pembrokeshire who will have direct experience with second home ownership.”

Current themes

“The themes reflect so much of what is happening across the country right now, with villages and towns empty for much of the year. It’s like a love letter to communities who look out for each other, celebrate together and share the hard times. We could all do with a reminder of how good it is to know (and not kill!) your neighbours.”

*Kill Thy Neighbour will be performed at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, from 24 April – 4 May 2024. Tickets are £23. Concessions: £20. Under 26: £10. Recommended age 14+ as the show contains strong language and references to murder.

A BSL Interpreted performance, interpreted by Liz May, will be on May 2.

Booking is available at the Torch Theatre’s website www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.