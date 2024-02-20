Supporters of eight-year-old George Bromwich have described him as ‘a proper little gent’ and an ‘absolute legend’ after viewing his film, where he reveals that the death of his Uncle Matt from cancer before Christmas inspired him to help the charity.

George is clocking up the miles on his challenge, whatever the weather. (Image: Family photo)

George, from Hook, was filmed by his mum Laura walking by Withybush Woods as he talked how cancer had affected his family.

“I like video games, I like football and I love my family,” he said. “But cancer has attacked my family.”

His video includes pictures of family members affected by cancer, including his mum Laura.

You can watch the video below...





George was just six and his brother Ted was nine when Laura was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

“I’m still having preventative treatment, but it’s all good,” said Laura.

“But sadly, we recently lost our brother-in-law Matt to cancer and he was only 50. The boys adored him.

“So George said he wanted to walk 50 miles to raise money for Cancer Research in Uncle Matt’s honour – he says it is his way of trying to help the scientists.”

The Prendergast School pupil set himself the date of the end of March for completion of his 50 miles of walks and his fundraising target of £150.

'Blown away'





But George’s total so far is now well over £1,500, with £600 of that being donated within hours of his video going live.

The response has left the young fundraiser ‘gobsmacked’ and Laura and husband Rob said they are ‘absolutely flabbergasted’.

She added: ”I know he’s ours, but George is a lovely little boy and he’s very sincere and excited about raising the money and completing his challenge. He’s just blown away by it – we all are!”

You can donate to George’s fundraiser via his JustGiving page here