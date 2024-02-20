Following the successful community purchase of Siop Havards in November 2022, organisers are now ‘testing the market’ to see if there is sufficient demand and support to save a second business in their rural seaside town.

“Many have noted that Newport would not be the same if that vital wholefood shop were to close,” said a spokesperson. “Like Siop Havards the wholefood shop has been for sale for several years and the owners are considering all options.”

Volunteers have arranged the public meeting to discuss bringing the shop into community ownership and would welcome all those who are interested to Thursday’s meeting.

The group are being supported by Cris Tomos, of PLANED, the charity-supporting group in west Wales.

“It is fantastic that the community of Newport once again wish to look at a community solution in retaining important shops and services in the town,” he said.

“The public meeting will allow people to have a full understanding of how a community share offer can be undertaken and how to ensure a social enterprise is developed to ensure that the wholefood shop can run for many more years to come.”

During the meeting a questionnaire will be distributed asking people if they wish to become involved and to welcome additional volunteers who can help with the various aspects of the campaign.

To sign up for a Zoom link people need to contact siopbwyda@gmail.com where regular updates will be given to those registering on the above email address.