A DRIVER was caught behind the wheel while high on meth and cocaine.
Owen Harries, 44, of the B4333 in Aberporth, was driving on Finch’s Square in Cardigan on September 12.
When tested, he recorded having 102 micrograms of cocaine per litre (µg/L) of blood and 20µg/L of methylamphetamine.
The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 10µg/L of cocaine and 10µg/L of methylamphetamine.
Harries pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on February 7.
He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.
Harries was ordered to pay £85 in costs, and was banned from driving for 17 months.
