Owen Harries, 44, of the B4333 in Aberporth, was driving on Finch’s Square in Cardigan on September 12.

When tested, he recorded having 102 micrograms of cocaine per litre (µg/L) of blood and 20µg/L of methylamphetamine.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 10µg/L of cocaine and 10µg/L of methylamphetamine.

Harries pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on February 7.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Harries was ordered to pay £85 in costs, and was banned from driving for 17 months.