Kevin Offland is on trial at Swansea Crown Court facing eighteen charges for alleged sexual offences between 1998 and 2021.

The defendant is charged with three offences of rape, rape of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and 13 offences of sexual activity with a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Pembrokeshire and Telford areas.

Offland, 45, of Nichols Road in Great Yarmouth, denies all charges.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies, told the jury: “It is our case that this defendant is a sexual predator who, over a number of years, has preyed upon vulnerable women and children, on some occasions.”

Talking about the two teenagers who Offland is accused of sexually assaulting, Mr Davies said they were “isolated” and were put in positions where they were alone with the defendant. He said this echoed Offland’s behaviour from when he is alleged to have raped a child.

Referring to the sexual activity with teenagers allegations, Nicole Powell, defending, said: “The prosecution can say as much as they want ‘Is this appropriate?’. But, with respect to them, the defendant isn’t on trial for whether it is appropriate. The defendant is on trial for serious sexual abuse.

“He says any touching would be accidental.”

Ms Powell suggested that many of the complainants had “an axe to grind” against the defendant and raised questions about messages between some of the complainants.

On Monday, February 19, Judge Catherine Richards summarised the evidence that had been heard during the two-week trial.

The jury began their deliberations, and will resume on Tuesday.