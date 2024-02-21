Haverfordwest Golf Club member Robin Ellis has been a professional caddy for three years.

He has been on the recent Ladies European Tour (LET) where 19-year-old Shannon Tan became the first player from Singapore to secure a win.

Shannon only turned professional a few weeks ago, so this was her LET debut.

She claimed her win by four strokes on the the notoriously difficult Vipingo Ridge course in Kenya.

Shannon and Robin met at the LET qualifying school in Morocco in December 2023.

She finished eighth, thereby gaining her LET card, and made the decision to abandon studies in the USA and turn professional.

The pair now hope to go onto continued success with the target of winning a golf major.