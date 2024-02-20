The incident triggered a huge emergency response on Friday morning, February 16.

Police cars, a police van, two ambulance cars, a land ambulance and an air ambulance all attended the incident.

Police confirmed at the time that they were called to Goodwick Parrog at 8.19am on Friday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in a parked car.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was also tasked, sending a duty operations manager, a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit (CHARU) paramedic and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

The man was given advanced critical care at the scene by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance Charity helicopter before being taken to hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the casualty remains in hospital today (Tuesday) but was unable to provide an update on his condition.