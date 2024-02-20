The Stena Europe will travel from Rosslare to Fishguard at 7.30pm this evening on the first crossing in more than a month as the Fishguard to Rosslare ferry service resumes.

The Europe is being used as a temporary vessel while Fishguard Port undergoes maintenance work.

The work means that the Stena Nordica, which has been travelling between Fishguard and Rosslare since July last year, is unable to berth in Fishguard at the moment.

The ferry has been put on the Dublin to Holyhead route while the work takes place.

The only one ferry that is able to use the port in its current configuration is the Stena Europe.

The Europe’s return to Fishguard has been delayed due to unforeseen mechanical issues, but Stena has confirmed that she has taken over the route from today.

The Stena Europe covered the Fishguard to Rosslare run for 21 years, until July 13 last year.

“Stena Line can confirm that Stena Europe will enter service on the Rosslare-Fishguard route at 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 20,” said a company spokesperson.

“We apologise for the delay to the resumption of this service, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.”

The news is good not just for the port but for hundreds of Welsh rugby plans hoping to travel on foot from Pembrokeshire to see the Ireland vs Wales game this Saturday, February 24, at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The Stena Europe is now the only ferry out of Pembrokeshire to take foot passengers. Irish Ferries has replaced the luxurious Oscar Wilde cruise ferry with the ‘economy ferry’ Norbay, that can’t take foot passengers.

The Irish Ferries change came into force at the end of January. Although the ferry company has remained tight lipped about the change, a spokesperson for the Port of Milford Haven said it will be in place ‘until further notice’.

The Stena Europe does take foot passengers, meaning hordes of rugby fans will be able to travel to Saturday’s match.