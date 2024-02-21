A NARBERTH man has been charged with assaulting a woman, damaging her television and stealing her mobile phone.
Dilan Anderson, 29, of Old Mart Ground, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court where he faced four offences.
Anderson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on February 1 in Haverfordwest.
He was also accused of criminal damage – relating to the woman’s television and bedroom door – and the theft of her Motorola mobile phone – both also from that same date.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Anderson was also charged with a second offence of assault occasioning them actual bodily harm, with that offence relating to an alleged assault on a police officer in Narberth on September 8 last year.
He admitted the theft, criminal damage and the assault on the police officer at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Anderson was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on February 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article