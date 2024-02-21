Dilan Anderson, 29, of Old Mart Ground, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court where he faced four offences.

Anderson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on February 1 in Haverfordwest.

He was also accused of criminal damage – relating to the woman’s television and bedroom door – and the theft of her Motorola mobile phone – both also from that same date.

Anderson was also charged with a second offence of assault occasioning them actual bodily harm, with that offence relating to an alleged assault on a police officer in Narberth on September 8 last year.

He admitted the theft, criminal damage and the assault on the police officer at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Anderson was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on February 22.