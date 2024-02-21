A NARBERTH man has been charged with assaulting a woman, damaging her television and stealing her mobile phone.

Dilan Anderson, 29, of Old Mart Ground, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court where he faced four offences.

Anderson was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman on February 1 in Haverfordwest.

He was also accused of criminal damage – relating to the woman’s television and bedroom door – and the theft of her Motorola mobile phone – both also from that same date.

Anderson was also charged with a second offence of assault occasioning them actual bodily harm, with that offence relating to an alleged assault on a police officer in Narberth on September 8 last year.

He admitted the theft, criminal damage and the assault on the police officer at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Anderson was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on February 22.