The defendants were accused of supplying cannabis, threatening to damage a person’s property, riding a motorbike without a licence, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Their cases were heard in the Magistrates’ Courts in Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth and Llanelli.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ALISON WILLIAMS, 63, of Parc Brynach in Dinas Cross, admitted not wearing a seatbelt and being threatening and abusive in Cardigan.

Williams was charged with driving on High Street in Cardigan on January 15 without wearing a seatbelt.

She was also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress – also on High Street on the same date.

Williams pleaded guilty to both charges on February 14 at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court.

She was fined £80, must pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

YASSAR HANIF, 34, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, is accused of making threats towards a woman and possessing cannabis.

Hanif was charged with threatening to damage a woman’s property at an address in Pembroke Dock on February 5 and with possession of 1.6 grams of cannabis on that same date.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 7 to the cannabis charge, but not guilty to the threatening charge.

The case was adjourned, and will return to court on March 21.

SAMUEL EVANS, 21, of Rhydargaeau, has admitted supplying cannabis.

It was alleged that Evans was found in possession of cannabis on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on November 9.

He pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on February 15 to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Evans was bailed, and will return to court for sentence on March 7.

LUKE HOLMES, 26, of Maesllawddog in Cilgerran, left a car in a dangerous position near Llechryd.

Holmes was accused of, on April 1 last year, causing a Volkswagen Golf to be left on the road from the A484 to B4570 near Llechryd in a position which posed a danger to other road users.

He admitted causing vehicle to be left in a dangerous position at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on February 15.

The defendant was fined £54, and was ordered to pay costs of £150 and a £22 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

Holmes denied charges of careless driving and being a driver involved in a crash who failed to report the incident. However, the prosecution offered no evidence on these, and not guilty verdicts were entered.

DANNI SANDOW, 20, of Three Meadows in Haverfordwest, was accused of riding a motorbike without a licence having not passed her Compulsory Basic Training (CBT).

Sandow was alleged to have ridden a Sinnis motorbike on Portfield Road in Haverfordwest on June 10 last year. The prosecution say that she was a provisional licence holder and had not passed her CBT test.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 19, the case was adjourned until February 26.