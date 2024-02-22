The defendants were each accused of breaching either their community orders or the terms of their suspended sentence order.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

WILLIAM DAVIS, 28, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, breached a community order just days after it was imposed.

Davis was handed the order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 16. However, he did not show up for appointments on January 22 and January 26.

The defendant admitted breaching the order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 19.

It was determined that the order will continue, and Davis was sentenced to an additional 10 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £60 in costs.

NATALIE MORRIS, 40, of Bush Row in Haverfordwest, twice failed to attend her community payback.

Morris was made the subject of a community order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 6 last year.

The defendant did not attend community payback sessions on January 17 and 24 this year.

Morris admitted the breach, and was fined £80 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 19. She must also pay £60 in costs.

RACHEL PALMER, 31, of Fern Hill Road in Merlin’s Bridge, was handed a suspended sentence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 16 last year.

However, Palmer failed to attend her unpaid work on November 6 and January 22.

She admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 19.

Palmer’s sentence now stands at six months, suspended for two years. She is also required to complete a six-month drug rehabilitation order, and to pay costs of £60.

SCOTT COWDERY, 31, of Wesley Place in Trecwn, is wanted by police after allegedly breaching the terms of community order.

Cowdery was made the subject of the order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

It is alleged that he breached the order by failing to attend his unpaid work on December 18, January 23 and January 30.

A warrant for his arrest was issued at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 19.