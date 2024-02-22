They were thrilled with the fantastic support which enabled them to raise £900 for three local charities - The Trussell Trust, which operates the Pembrokeshire Food Bank; Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity and Homeless Pembrokeshire each were given £300.

The food was of a very high standard, all home-made with love and care. Along with three flavours of soup, there was a tempting array of desserts, both hot and cold. Takeaways were also available.

Delicious desserts were on offer. (Image: Manorbier Newton Fundraisers)

There were two hours of hectic activity both in the kitchen and in the hall, catering for the event's loyal followers.

Although numbers were slightly down - probably because of the awful weather and the road closure signs in Lamphey - the event attracted visitors from all over the county.

All the tables were beautifully laid and decorated with spring floral arrangements. The raffle prizes included fhampers made from donated goods .

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "We would like to thank everyone for supporting this event and, consequently, important local charities.

"We also appreciate all the extra help from our supportive friends for kitchen skills, washing up, clearing tables, waitressing, raffle and food donations and for taking care of the finances."