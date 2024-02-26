‘They deserve to suffer’ is a typical vitriolic response when issues such as post-Brexit farm labour shortages are raised, or government trade deals agreed with big agricultural exporting countries such as New Zealand and Australia.



Farmers here in Pembrokeshire and elsewhere didn’t cause Brexit any more than individuals from other occupations who voted for the UK to leave the European Union.



Perhaps the idea that the industry is pro-Brexit comes from the UK government promising that leaving the EU was about giving farmers the chance to do things differently for the first time in half a century.



Indeed leaving the EU was always going to lead to considerable change for farm businesses. It signalled an end to the free movement of labour and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and a restructuring of our trading relationship with Europe and the rest of the world.

Don't forget: Our monthly publication Pembrokeshire Farmer comes free with your copy of the Western Telegraph this week (February 28)

But more than seven years on from the referendum there is massive uncertainty about what that change actually looks like.



It has now spilled over into direct action and mass protests, with farmers across Wales accusing the Welsh government of undermining farming with its proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.



In order to gain access to this scheme, farmers will have to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and earmark another 10% as wildlife habitat.



As one farmer succinctly put it: “Our job is to provide food for the public and you can't eat trees’’.



With war in Europe and sabre-rattling in hostile nations, the future of farming and food production impacts on us all so it helps no-one if Remainers continue to demonise farmers with their notion that they were somehow instrumental in the UK going it alone.