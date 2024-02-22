A leading clean energy technology company has won a contract to repower a solar farm in Pembrokeshire.
Jordanston Solar Farm, near St Florence has been in operation for over 10 years.
It is one of three major solar farms in the UK - with a combined capacity of around 20MWp - to be repowered by Enviromena, which has installed more than 17,000 solar systems since it was set up in 2007.
Significant issues
The Pembrokeshire site, together with two in Devon, has developed ‘significant performance and availability issues’ said the UK-based company, which will be carrying out the work ahead of the peak generation months this summer.
This will see all three sites "return to 100 per cent availability", the company assured and will increase the amount of clean energy being exported back to the grid.
The work across all three sites will see:
- the installation of uprated inverters
- full replacement of all DC cabling
- upgrades to the electrical infrastructure
Cost-effective
Gary Saunders, technical director at Enviromena, said: “Over time, solar projects like these see performance reductions - as much as 25 per cent in some cases - due to failed DC cabling and ducting or older technology inverters becoming obsolete.
"Sites become much more difficult to maintain, so repowering is a cost-effective way of bringing them back to and maintaining their maximum possible performance.
"It also increases the value of the asset while, at the same time, increasing its life span."
