Average fuel prices have risen by more than 3p per litre across the UK in the last three weeks, new analysis has revealed.
The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol increased by 3.2p from 140.0p on January 29 to 143.3p on Monday (February 19).
While diesel prices also jumped by 4.0p per litre over the same period, from 148.0p to 152.0p.
With petrol prices on the rise, we've rounded up the cheapest place to fill up with petrol across Pembrokeshire, thanks to the PetrolPrices app, to help you save a few pounds when you next go to fill up.
The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Pembrokeshire
According to the PetrolPrices app, these are the cheapest places to fill up with both unleaded and diesel fuel across Pembrokeshire's main towns, within a five-mile radius:
Haverfordwest
Unleaded petrol
- Texaco St Davids Road (Pelcomb Service Station) - 139.9p
- Tesco Extra Haverfordwest - 141.9p
Diesel
- Texaco St Davids Road (Pelcomb Service Station) - 149.9p
- Tesco Extra Haverfordwest - 149.9p
Milford Haven
Unleaded petrol
- Gulf Milford Haven (Victoria Filling Station) - 135.7p
- Tesco Milford Haven - 136.9p
Diesel
- Gulf Milford Haven (Victoria Filling Station) - 146.7p
- Tesco Milford Haven - 147.9p
Pembroke Dock
Unleaded petrol
- Tesco Pembroke Dock - 139.9p
- Asda Pembroke Dock - 140.7p
Diesel
- Tesco Pembroke Dock - 147.9p
- Asda Pembroke Dock - 148.7p
Tenby
Unleaded petrol
- Gulf Tenby (Kiln Park Service Station) - 137.9p
Diesel
- Murco Tenby (Fiveways Garage) - 148.9p
- Gulf Tenby (Kiln Park Service Station) - 148.9p
Fishguard
Unleaded petrol
- Murco Fishguard (Pendre Service Station) - 141.9p
Diesel
- Murco Fishguard (Pendre Service Station) - 151.9p
Figures are correct as of 1pm on Wednesday, February 21.
