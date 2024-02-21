The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol increased by 3.2p from 140.0p on January 29 to 143.3p on Monday (February 19).

While diesel prices also jumped by 4.0p per litre over the same period, from 148.0p to 152.0p.

With petrol prices on the rise, we've rounded up the cheapest place to fill up with petrol across Pembrokeshire, thanks to the PetrolPrices app, to help you save a few pounds when you next go to fill up.

The cheapest places for petrol and diesel in Pembrokeshire

According to the PetrolPrices app, these are the cheapest places to fill up with both unleaded and diesel fuel across Pembrokeshire's main towns, within a five-mile radius:

Haverfordwest

Unleaded petrol

Texaco St Davids Road (Pelcomb Service Station) - 139.9p

Tesco Extra Haverfordwest - 141.9p

Diesel

Texaco St Davids Road (Pelcomb Service Station) - 149.9p

Tesco Extra Haverfordwest - 149.9p

Milford Haven

Unleaded petrol

Gulf Milford Haven (Victoria Filling Station) - 135.7p

Tesco Milford Haven - 136.9p

Diesel

Gulf Milford Haven (Victoria Filling Station) - 146.7p

Tesco Milford Haven - 147.9p

Pembroke Dock

Unleaded petrol

Tesco Pembroke Dock - 139.9p

Asda Pembroke Dock - 140.7p

Diesel

Tesco Pembroke Dock - 147.9p

Asda Pembroke Dock - 148.7p

Tenby

Unleaded petrol

Gulf Tenby (Kiln Park Service Station) - 137.9p

Diesel

Murco Tenby (Fiveways Garage) - 148.9p

Gulf Tenby (Kiln Park Service Station) - 148.9p

Fishguard

Unleaded petrol

Murco Fishguard (Pendre Service Station) - 141.9p

Diesel

Murco Fishguard (Pendre Service Station) - 151.9p

Figures are correct as of 1pm on Wednesday, February 21.