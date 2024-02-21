Kevin Offland, 45, had denied charges of accused of raping three women and a child and sexually assaulting two teenagers.

He told Swansea Crown Court he was left "gobsmacked" by the allegations.

Offland, formerly of Blackbridge, Milford Haven and now of Nichols Road, Great Yarmouth was convicted by a jury at the court this morning (Wednesday February 21).

The jury has been considering its verdict since Monday.

Offland had denied all the offences which were alleged to have taken place in the Pembrokeshire and Telford areas between 1998 and 2021.

He was charged with three offences of rape relating to three different complainants, an offence of rape of a child, a charge of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and 13 offences of sexual activity with a child – relating to two girls.

The case was adjourned until March 8 for reports, with Offland being remanded in custody.

Judge Catherine Richards warned that offences of this kind "attract a very lengthy term of imprisonment".