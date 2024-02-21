Recent heavy rain has put pressure on watercourses from the north to the south of the county, says Natural Resources Wales.

The authority has issued flood warnings and alerts for virtually all of Wales today Wednesday February 21.

READ MORE: Haverfordwest drug dealer blamed cocaine stash on her ex

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for Pembrokeshire.

Where are the alerts in place?

Eastern Cleddau, including at Canaston Bridge

North and west Pembrokeshire at Middle Mill and Pont y Cerbyd, Solva

River Taf and Cynin area, including near Narberth

South Pembrokeshire, including the Ritec near Kiln Park and Fords Lake, Stepaside

NRW said that the regions had been affected by 'a:period of adverse weather'.

The authority added: "River levels are above normal levels. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected."

Ritec rising

There is also a particular warning relating to the River Ritec on the outskirts of Tenby, which was one of the areas recently flagged up in the Senedd over flooding concerns, following last month's Storm Henk.

NRW said: "Due to restrictions at the tidal outfall, river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high for several days. You may notice river levels rising slightly as each high tide arrives. We will continue to monitor the situation."

More information on flood warnings and alerts can be found at flood-warning.naturalresources.wales.