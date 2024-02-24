In between the rain and the gales, Pembrokeshire has been getting a few glimpses of spring weather - and Western Telegraph readers have been quick to snap the seasonal signs.

Daffodils in bloom and happy birds and animals are just a few of the subjects captured by members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club this week.

And with those extra minutes of daylight being welcomed daily, there have also been some stunning skies at sunrise and sunset.

Take a look below at our favourites submitted to the Western Telegraph Camera Club this week, and if you'd like to join, find us on Facebook.

Western Telegraph: Daffodils at Carn Llidi.Daffodils at Carn Llidi. (Image: Deborah O'Brien, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

Western Telegraph: Happy bunnies!Happy bunnies! (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

Western Telegraph: Sunrise at Green Bridge of Wales.Sunrise at Green Bridge of Wales. (Image: Grant Martin, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

Western Telegraph: Lovely evening at Little Haven.Lovely evening at Little Haven. (Image: Claire Hodges, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

Western Telegraph: Perfect weather for ducks!Perfect weather for ducks! (Image: Liam Woolley, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

Western Telegraph: Sunset at Milford Haven.Sunset at Milford Haven. (Image: Aaron Clayton, Western Telegraph Camera Club)