Network Rail will be carrying out maintenance on the South Wales Main Line between Cardiff Central and Swansea on March 3, 17 and 24, with a number of trains cancelled and replaced by buses.

The work is likely to impact on passengers looking to travel into West Wales, with Pembrokeshire rail services to Cardiff passing through Swansea, which also services a number of trains into Carmarthenshire.

Work will be restricted to Sundays, but services will run as usual on March 10 due to the Wales v France Six Nations match in Cardiff.

READ MORE: Pembrokeshire man took his own life three weeks after partner's death, inquest hears

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We are also conscious of the number of rugby supporters west of Cardiff who rely on train services on Six Nations match days, so there will be no engineering works on this stretch of the route on 10 March.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journeys before travelling.”

Marie Daly, Transport for Wales Chief Customer and Culture Officer, said: “We know that disruption due to the engineering work is the last thing our customers want.

“However, investing in our rail network so it is safe and reliable is incredibly important and that’s why we’ve worked closely with our partners at Network Rail to try to impact as few people as possible.

“If you are travelling between Swansea and Cardiff in March please do check your journey details to ensure you are able to make your journey. We will be working hard to make sure all our communication channels have the latest information for our customers.”