Jonathon Stapleton, 43, of Marshall Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 12 where he faced four charges.

Stapleton was accused of assault by beating and strangulation against a woman in Pembroke Dock February 11.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also alleged to have obstructed a police officer in the execution of their duties and also of assaulting a police officer – both also in Pembroke Dock on that date.

The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court. Stapleton was remanded in to custody, and will appear in the dock on March 15.