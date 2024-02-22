This year’s match on Sunday, 25th February, was to be held at Hayscastle Farm, Hayscastle.

Since Llandgywydd YFC Cardigan were not holding their match the previous day, the society was also going a little outside its area to hold a Charity Match on Saturday, 24th February at Trecoed, Letterston. Both events have had to be cancelled.

In a post on its Facebook page the society said: "Please bear with us while we try to contact competitors and judges directly, we have already made contact with some competitors and we would like to thank them for their understanding and several have agreed to donate all the entry fees to our chosen charity Motor Neurone Disease.

"Thanks are to be extended to our hosts Mr and Mrs Williams Miles, Trecoed and Mrs Kathryn Joules, Hayscastle Farm but unfortunately the weather this year is not on our side."

It had been hoped that we see the return of ploughmen across Wales, over the border and from across the Irish Sea.

Following the success of last year’s charity match celebrating 100 years, £2,500 was split between both Paul Sartori and Wales Air Ambulance.