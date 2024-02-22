Angle lifeboat was launched at 6.55pm on Tuesday to help search for the person who had said that they were on a pier off Milford Haven.

The lifeboat launched at around 7pm and made best speed to Milford Haven, heading for Wards Pier.

The crew used thermal cameras, image intensifiers and search lights to search the Scotch Bay area to the east.

Minutes into the search, it was confirmed that the casualty was now safely in the care of the police.

The crew was stood down to return to station with thanks and the lifeboat was back on her mooring and prepared for further service by 8pm.

This was the second search carried out by the lifeboat in under a week.

Whilst out on exercise on the night of Thursday, February 15 the lifeboat was diverted to assist the police with another incident at Milford Haven.

In poor visibility due to fog, the lifeboat made best speed and arrived on scene at around 8.10pm.

Again the crew used thermal imaging cameras, image intensifiers and search lights to aid in the search.

With nothing found, the crew were requested by HM Coastguard headquarters to conduct a parallel track search, usually used to search a large area when casualty location is uncertain.

With the search instructions formulated by the coastguard and passed to the lifeboat, the search was inputted into the chart system.

Just as the crew were about to commence the first leg an update was received that the incident had been concluded safely by the police.

With no further assistance required, the crew was stood down to return to station where the boat was readied for further service by 9.30pm.