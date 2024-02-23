Pembrokeshire County Council have applied for an injunction to tear down a large cattle shed on the land at Cwm Farm in Llawhaden.

Landowners Ryan and Declan Cole built the 96x29 metre cattle shed on their land without planning permission.

The brothers made two unsuccessful planning applications for a large agricultural building, hardstanding and access track in 2019 and 2020.

The council’s planning department issued an enforcement notice on February 12, 2021, requiring them to remove the structures within four months.

This was extended to nine months by the Planning Inspectorate, but the brothers did not remove the buildings.

The Coles then sought retrospective planning permission for those same developments, but this was refused by the council’s planning committee in September last year.

Ryan and Declan, both of Clynderwen, were each fined £1,000 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 9 for failing to comply with the enforcement notice.

The Cole brothers then submitted an appeal against the refusal to grant retrospective planning permission to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales.

The case returned to Cardiff Civil and Family Justice Centre on Tuesday, February 20 for an update on the progress of the appeal.

At the hearing, District Judge Vernon confirmed that the case would move ahead to trial at an available date between June17 and August 9.