Officers from Cardigan Police Station executed a warrant on an address in Aberporth yesterday, February 21, where an amount of drugs was found.

A force spokesperson said: “Cardigan officers executed a warrant on addresses in Aberporth today, where an amount of Class A drugs, believed to be crystal meth was found.

“Dyfed Powys Police welcomes any information on the use of drugs or supply of drugs in order to help us better protect our communities. “ You can contact the force online at https://orlo.uk/uaTpy, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

You can also report completely anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org