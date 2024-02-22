Police have said that the traffic in and out of the centres of Carmarthen and Aberystwyth may also be affected.

They are asking anybody planning on travelling in the two towns today to consider taking an alternative route or adding to their calculated journey time in order to avoid delays.

“We are aware of potential disruption to traffic in Carmarthen and Aberystwyth town centres from midday today,” said a force spokesperson.

“The traffic network in and out of the towns may also be affected.

“If you are planning on travelling in those areas today, please consider changing your route or journey time to avoid delays.”

The spokesperson said that the force would update when more was known.

Last week saw farmers protesting against the Welsh Government’s sustainable farming scheme (SFS) by going slow in agricultural vehicles through town centres.

To access the SFS subsidies, which replace EU payments, farmers will have to commit to preserving10 per cent of their land as wildlife habitat and planting 10 percent with trees.

Opponents fear the bureaucracy involved with such measures and also say that they will be difficult to implement at the same time as running a business.

The Welsh Government says that changes are being implemented to the proposals as a result of farmers’ feedback and is urging all farmers to respond to the SFS consultation before March 7.