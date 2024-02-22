POLICE were called after concerns were raised about a person’s welfare in Haverfordwest overnight.
Freemans Way was closed following the call-out shortly before 11.40pm on Wednesday, February 21.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended the incident after receiving a report of concerns over the person’s welfare.
The road re-opened around an hour later.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a call for a concern for the welfare of an individual just before 11.40pm on Wednesday, February 21, in the area of Freemans Way in Haverfordwest.
“The road was closed for approximately one hour before being re-opened.”
